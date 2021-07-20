Caleb Z. Vandevere, 27, Tarkio, Missouri, sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident July 15, 2021. Vandevere was westbound on U.S. Hwy. 136 at 12:15 a.m. east of S Avenue, 2.5 miles east of Tarkio, driving a 2011 Ford Fiesta.

The vehicle travelled off the north side of the roadway. Vandevere overcorrected and the vehicle began to slide. The Fiesta travelled across both lanes of the highway and overturned in a ditch, then came to rest off the south side of roadway on its driver’s side facing south.

The driver was wearing a safety device. He was transported to Community Hospital-Fairfax by Atchison-Holt ambulance.

The Ford Fiesta was totalled in the accident. It was towed by Double M of Rock Port.

Tpr. M.A. Harris was the investigating officer. He was assisted by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department.