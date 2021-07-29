Megan, Brooke, and Barbie Lee ride in the 2021 Atchison County Fair Parade as Grand Marshals.

The 2021 Atchison County Fair Parade Grand Marshal was the Bill Lee Family. Barbie, Megan, and Brooke rode in the parade held Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Rock Port, Missouri.

The family has spent years in the farming industry in Atchison County and represent the agriculture and community ideals that are so important to our daily, rural life.

The late Bill Lee spent 10 years on the Atchison County Fair Board. He passed down his love for farming to his daughters, who started off at a young age showing their animals in the fair through the Farmer City 4-H Club. Then they both joined FFA in high school. They began showing hogs then worked their way into showing sheep. Currently, they raise cattle and sheep at the family farm.

Bill didn’t know a stranger and was well-loved by all who knew him. He was also a John Deere enthusiast and passed on his JD love to Megan, who graduated as a John Deere Technician from Southeast Community College in Milford in the spring of 2021. She also received her FFA American Degree in 2020. She is now currently working at Agrivision Equipment Group in Hamburg, Iowa. Brooke is a senior in high school and recently showed her animals in the fair, placing second in the Market Lamb Rate-of Gain contest. She plans to attend college after graduation.