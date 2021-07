Melissa J. Wallace, 43, Rippey, Iowa, sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident at 9:05 p.m. July 19, 2021. Wallace, driving a 2008 Ford Mustang, was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 59 four miles north of Tarkio when her vehicle struck a deer in the roadway. Wallace was wearing a safety device. Damage to the vehicle was minor, and Wallace drove herself to Community Hospital-Fairfax.

Tpr. M.A. Harris was the investigating officer. He was assisted by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department.