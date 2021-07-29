Construction crews rebuild the transmission line near Tarkio, Missouri. (Evergy photo)

Evergy is completing a 135-mile transmission line rebuild in Missouri that will enhance reliability and strengthen the regional power grid with an estimated $78 million investment in the community. The 69 kV transmission line connects the cities of St. Joseph, Maryville, Tarkio, Mound City and Savannah in Northwest Missouri.

These upgrades will replace aging infrastructure built in the late 1940s that is at the end of its service life. Once the transmission line rebuild is complete, substation and distribution line upgrades will begin, further strengthening reliability.

Construction began in January 2020 and is scheduled to be complete in December 2021. Last year, construction crews rebuilt 67 miles of the transmission line, replacing more than 1,300 power poles, over a million feet of power line and 354,000 feet of communication line. Communication line enables communication between Evergy equipment and facilities. The remaining 68 miles of the transmission line will be rebuilt this year.

“Evergy is committed to providing reliable energy to the communities we serve,” said Dan Hegeman, Evergy community business manager. “These upgrades will not only enhance reliability, but will also enhance the potential for economic growth and development in Northwest Missouri.”

This project is a part of Missouri’s initiative to upgrade utility infrastructure. Evergy is investing in infrastructure upgrades to strengthen the regional power grid and enhance reliability for the communities we serve in Missouri. Infrastructure upgrades allow us to continue delivering clean, safe, reliable sources of energy for our customers today and well into the future.

Maintain social distancing and do not approach Evergy employees or contractors when they are working on job sites.