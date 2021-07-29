Ryleigh Branson showed in the Peewee Goat Show at the Nodaway County Fair in Maryville, Missouri. Ryleigh also showed a pygmy goat and showed in the Peewee Calf Show. (Ponya King photos)

Josie King earned Reserve Champion recognition in the Nodaway County Fair Beef Show in Maryville, Missouri. She also had the 1st place feeder calf.

Andruw King earned a blue ribbon in the Nodaway County Fair Goat Show in Maryville, Missouri. He also placed 1st and 2nd in the Goat Rate-of-Gain Contest and showed a feeder calf which earned him 2nd place.