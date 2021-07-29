The Rock Port R-II School Board of Education held a regular meeting July 15, 2021.

President Jeremy Davis called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Others in attendance were Joanna Burke, Regan Griffin, Dan Lucas, Jared Meyerkorth, and Afton Schomburg. Member Reven Herron was absent. Also present were Rachel Jenkins, Jeremy Palmer, Superintendent Ethan Sickels, and Board Secretary Debbie Young.

The agenda was adopted, and the minutes of the regular meeting of June 10, 2021, were approved. Mr. Sickels reviewed the financial information for the month ending June 2021. The transfer of funds, the June final check register, the July check register to date, and the activity account checks were approved.

Mrs. Jenkins and Mr. Palmer presented information to the board regarding a school greenhouse grant.

Mr. Sickels reviewed the monthly program evaluation report on contracted services provided by Midwest Data Center. He reviewed the preliminary spending plan for the ARP – Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER III), and gave an update on the status of the ESSER II funds. He also reviewed the teacher recruitment and retention grants allocated by the state through ESSER funding. Mr. Sickels reported the school was able to purchase two used seven-passenger Dodge vans at the Clarinda Academy auction and discussed retiring Blue Jay 4, the district’s oldest white Dodge van. He presented information on student drug testing programs and reviewed a vendor used by other districts in our area. He stated the most current CDC guidance on school opening protocols would be discussed in August.

Future options for a girls’ softball program were discussed during board member reports.

The board proceeded to address several items of new business. Action was taken to set August 12, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. as the date and time for the tax rate hearing, to elect Afton Schomburg as board treasurer, and to approve the 2021 – 2022 MARE membership.

Consideration was given to the MSBA board policy updates on virtual course enrollments with action taken to approve the following policies and forms: IGCD-AP1, IGCD, IGCDA, IGCD-AF1, IGCD-AF2, IGCD-AF3, IGCD-AF4, and IGCDA-AF1.

Facility maintenance projects were discussed with action taken to approve the replacement of two playground slides through Fry & Associates for a total cost of $6,570.00 including installation.

There was also discussion on Vo-Ag equipment purchases through a 50/50 CTE program grant with action taken to approve the purchase of a MIG welder from Airgas for $3,115.00 and welding band tester from Realityworks for $3,374.00.

Following a brief discussion of future business items, the meeting was adjourned.