Nine teams from Tarkio, Mound City, and Rock Port participated in the Atchison-Holt Ryder Cup July 24 and 25. Rock Port was the overall winner of the 2021 Ryder Cup. Pictured, from left to right, are: front row – Mark Bennington, Brentlee Thomas, Reven Herron, Logan Pyeatt, Brock Nuckolls, Demian Ellis, Jordan Shrader, and Trevor Hale; and back row – W.C. Farmer, Jay Hunter, Jacob Erdman, Troy Cook, Reid Hunter, Dave Fast, Tyler Thomas, Ross Hastert, and Tad Gebhards.

The 16th annual Atchison-Holt Ryder Cup took place on Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25, 2021, between Rock Port Golf & Country Club, Mound City Golf Club, and Tarkio Golf Club. The tournament began in Mound City on Saturday morning with a 9-hole scramble, then moved to Rock Port in the afternoon for a 9-hole Best Ball round. The tournament continued in Tarkio on Sunday with teams playing a 9-hole scramble on the front 9 and finished with a 9-hole modified alternate shot. The results are as follows: Rock Port Golf & Country Club, 831; Tarkio Golf Club, 835; Mound City Golf Club, 854.

Rock Port Golf & Country Club won the Ryder Cup for the sixth time in 16 years (they also won in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2019). Tarkio won in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2017, and 2018. Mound City won in 2008 and 2009. The tournament was not played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Results from the 2021 event follow:

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

1st Place – Derek Rohlfsen/Greg Cook (Tarkio), 131; 2nd Place – Ross Hastert/Demian Ellis (Rock Port), 133; 3rd Place – Morris Ray/Tristan Ray (Tarkio), 134. Other scores in Champ-ionship Flight: Logan Pyeatt/W.C. Farmer (Rock Port), 134; Greg White/Rusty Burge (Mound City), 135; Kaven Wood/Bakul Patel (Tarkio), 136; Mark Bennington/Tad Gebhards (Rock Port), 138; Jay Hunter/Nick Andrew (Rock Port), 139; Jamison Loucks/Gage Salsbury (Mound City), 140.

A Flight

1st Place – Brock Nuckolls/Troy Cook (Rock Port), 142; 2nd Place – Ed Salmond/Bill Smith (Tarkio), 143; 3rd Place – Charlie Kirwan/H.A. Hawkins (Tarkio), 144. Other Scores in A Flight: K.C. Brandon/Jason Kurtz (Mound City), 144; Reven Herron/Jacob Erdman (Rock Port), 147; Michael Nauman/Carter Montgomery (Mound City), 147; Kelly Rohlfsen/Rob Grimm (Tarkio), 148; Garrett Burge/Drew Bruner (Mound City), 148; Tyler Thomas/Brentlee Thomas (Rock Port), 150.

B FLIGHT

1st Place – Morgan Wilmes/Tyler Costello (Mound City) 151; 2nd Place – Brett Scheib/Jordan Ripley (Mound City), 151; 3rd Place – Dave Fast/Reid Hunter (Rock Port), 152. The teams split 3rd place prize money. Other Scores in B Flight: Adam Johnson/Chris Krueger (Mound City), 154; Trevor Hale/Jordan Shrader (Rock Port), 156; Randy Patterson/Randy Altena (Mound City), 157; Cody Joesting/Tanton Ray (Tarkio), 161; Jerry Long/Tommy Dow (Tarkio), 163; Josh Lundy/Ethan Piveral (Tarkio), 165.