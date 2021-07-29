The COVID-19 cases in Atchison County increased by seven July 19-26, 2021:

1 female – age 10-19

2 females, 1 male – ages 30-39

1 female, 2 males – ages 60-69

As of July 26, 2021, 476 total cases have been reported in Atchison County with 13 deaths. Five cases are active. There are three active COVID-19 hospitalizations in our local hospital. Our current 7-day testing positivity rate is 20.6%.

COVID-19 TESTING

Atchison County Health Department continues to have free BinaxNOW test kits and are available for testing by appointment Monday through Thursday. Call 660-736-4121 if you are in need of testing.

SCHOOL GUIDANCE

On July 23, Missouri DESE and DHSS provided an updated version of the Missouri school guidance document to serve as an executive summary of the latest CDC guidance for Missouri school leaders, highlighting key takeaways for the upcoming school year: https://dese.mo.gov/media/pdf/covid-mo-k-12-school-guidance. It contains information on vaccinations, masking, distancing, testing, contact tracing, and additional preventative measures. It is important to note that information contained in this document is guidance issued from the state level; therefore, local jurisdictions, public health departments or school districts may collaborate to determine the appropriate mitigation strategies at the local level. There are no statewide health mandates related to K-12 school reopening and operations issued at this time.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Atchison County Health Department has Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines available. COVID-19 vaccines are FREE. Walk-ins are welcome. Pfizer is the vaccine available for those ages 12 to 17 and an adult will need to be present during the vaccination.

If any businesses have employees interested in the COVID vaccine, Atchison County Health Department will come to you. Call 660-736-4121.

If you know of any home-bound individuals needing a COVID-19 vaccination, please reach out at 660-736-4121.

MO VIP: Vaccine Incentive Program

MO VIP is Missouri’s vaccine incentive program – rewarding those who have already chosen or will choose to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services will partner with the Missouri Lottery to draw 180 winners in five randomized drawings who will win either $10,000 cash or $10,000 towards an education savings account. In total, the state will award 900 individuals throughout the incentive program. Registration opened July 21, 2021. For more information, visit https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/win/. For a direct link to the registration form, see https://movaccineincentive.azurewebsites.net/.

Keep Variants

at Bay

There are rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across many of the metro areas in the state related to the emergence of the delta variant. At this time, unvaccinated residents of all ages who have resumed normal activities without adequate protection are most at risk, particularly immune-compromised individuals. The COVID-19 vaccines have been proven to significantly reduce the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death. The region’s public health departments strongly recommend that residents take the following precautions to protect themselves and others in their community:

• Get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

• Anyone 12 and older should seek vaccination immediately.

• Help protect children younger than 12 by ensuring the adults around them are vaccinated.

• Individuals who have initiated 2-dose vaccination should get their second dose to ensure maximum protection against all COVID-19 strains, including delta.

• Talk with your friends and family about the importance of getting vaccinated.

• If you have specific concerns about whether you should get the vaccine, consult your physician.

• Unvaccinated indi-vid-uals should wear a mask while visiting indoor public places, in crowded outdoor settings, and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.

• Be aware that people with underlying medical conditions may not be able to receive full protection from the vaccine and that children younger than 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination. These populations are vulnerable to being exposed to COVID-19. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents should exercise caution.

• Currently, only 40% of Missourians are fully vaccinated. Please assume that 1 in 2 people in any crowd or gathering may be unvaccinated. If you do not know the vaccination status of those around you, resume social distancing of at least 6 feet.

• If unvaccinated, being in crowds like restaurants, bars, fitness centers, or movie theaters puts you at a higher risk for COVID-19. Avoid indoor spaces that do not offer fresh air from the outdoors as much as possible.

• Additionally, continue practicing good hand hygiene by washing your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds.

• Stay home if you’re sick.

• Seek testing if you develop or have any symptoms of COVID-19, including mild symptoms similar to a cold or allergies.

• Individuals with underlying medical conditions should get fully vaccinated as soon as possible and wear masks when around persons of unknown vaccination status.