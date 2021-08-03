The Atchison-Holt Electric Cooperative held its 83rd Annual Membership Meeting in Rock Port Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. The meeting was held as a drive-through event where nominations for three open board of director positions and a by-law change were taken. Instead of drawing for prizes this year, all registered members received an electric credit and a bag of goodies. Atchison-Holt Electric Cooperative is owned by its members. At top, Cameron and Sharon Pope were greeted by Joe Bradley as they went through the drive-through.

Above, Dwayne Bressler stops by the first station and Lisa Yates gives him his bag of goodies.