The Atchison County Commission met on Tuesday, July 22, 2021, this being the 6th day of the regular July term. Present were Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Clerk of the Commission Susette Taylor.

Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood called the meeting to order. Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Bills were reviewed and approved.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Adam Meyer was in to discuss department matters.

At 9:00 a.m., John Davis and Kristi McEnaney gave an update on the Tarkio Tech and the courses they are currently offering. They made a request for an address change to name the street used for deliveries Tarkio Road. They will meet with E-911 Director Wiley to see about updating the address. They also made a request to see if the road and bridge department would be able to do some grader work to widen a road used for deliveries. Adam Meyer will contact them and look into the matter.

Emergency Management Director Wiley was in to discuss department matters.

There being no further business to come before the commission, the commission adjourned.

The Atchison County Commission met on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, this being the 7th day of the regular July term. Present were Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby and Clerk of the Commission Susette Taylor.

Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood called the meeting to order. Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Bills were reviewed and approved.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Adam Meyer was in to discuss department matters.

Clerk Taylor presented the 2022 CART Rock Agreement with the Department of Conservation. The agreement was reviewed and adjustments made by Supervisor Meyer. He stated it was ready for a final signature. Presiding Commissioner Livengood signed the agreement and Supervisor Meyer will forward to the department.

The commissioners visited the 911 office to look at remodel upgrades to allow for better social distancing due to COVID-19. They did a walk through and asked Director Wiley to have a plan drawn up. The commissioners then went out to inspect county roads.

There being no further business to come before the commission, the commission adjourned.