The following in-car-cer-ations at the Atchison County Jail were recorded by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Port, Missouri, July 25-31, 2021:

Kyle Huffman, age 38, of Fairfax, Missouri, was arrested July 28, 2021, at 9:35 a.m. by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office in Andrew County, Missouri, for Property Damage.