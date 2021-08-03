The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Quit Claim Deed: Filed Jully 23, 2021, by Harold Ray by attorneys-in-fact Scott Ray and Kent Ray to Elkdale Farms, LLC, for land located in Section 8, Township 63, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 26, 2021, by Phyllis and Keith Ottmann to Michael Minter, Jr., Trustee of the Michael Minter, Jr. Revocable Trust, and Frances Minter, Trustee of the Frances Minter Revocable Trust, for land located in Section 34, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 26, 2021, by Garry and Jennifer Kelly to Alan and Jill Lager for land located in Section 25, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed with Life Estate: Filed July 27, 2021, by Mary Hudson to Deborah Hudson, David Hudson, Gregory Hudson, and Dena Wennihan for land located in Section 6, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 27, 2021, by Trey and Shelby Garst to Trey and Shelby Garst for land in Section 9, Township 65, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 27, 2021, by Trey and Shelby Garst to Trey and Shelby Garst, Trustees of the Trey and Shelby Garst Family Trust, for land in Section 9, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed July 28, 2021, by Alberta Stephens, Trustee of the Alberta Stephens Revocable Trust, to Marc and Lisa Long for land in Section 26, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri