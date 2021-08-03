The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has planned in Atchison County for the week of August 2-8, 2021. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over Nishnabotna River (mile markers 122-124) through September 2022. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-county-interstate-29-nishnabotna-river-bridge-rehabilitation (Focus on Bridges project)

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 111 Spur (Holt County) through August. This included intermittent closures for pavement repairs. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-and-holt-county-flood-damage-repairs

Route BB – Closed for a resurfacing project through August. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-and-holt-county-flood-damage-repairs

Route TT – Resurfacing project through August. This includes intermittent closures for pavement repairs. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-and-holt-county-flood-damage-repairs

Route A – Resurfacing project through August. This includes intermittent closures for pavement repairs. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-and-holt-county-flood-damage-repairs

Route D – Resurfacing project through August. This includes intermittent closures for pavement repairs. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-and-holt-county-flood-damage-repairs

Route Z – Resurfacing project through mid-August. This includes intermittent closures for pavement repairs. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-and-holt-county-flood-damage-repairs

Route V – Resurfacing project through August. This includes intermittent closures for pavement repairs. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-and-holt-county-flood-damage-repairs

Route U – Resurfacing project through mid-August. This includes intermittent closures for pavement repairs. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-and-holt-county-flood-damage-repairs

Route W– Resurfacing project through mid-August. This includes intermittent closures for pavement repairs. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-and-holt-county-flood-damage-repairs

I-29 – Pothole patching from Route A/B (mile marker 116) to Route W (mile marker 99, Holt County), Aug. 2-6

Route J – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 59 to U.S. Route 136, Aug. 3

Route 46 – Pothole patching from Route 113 (Nodaway County) to Route EE, Aug. 3-4