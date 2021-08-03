An order was issued Monday afternoon, August 2, 2021, for all five counties in the 4th Circuit. Based on the CDC figures, all counties in the circuit are at or near high risk. Pursuant to directives from the Missouri Supreme Court issued in May, when the CDC County Risk level is high, the mask must be worn in public indoor places. In the Circuit Court of Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties of Missouri, Emergency Covid-19 Court Requirements have been updated. Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 activity in Northwest Missouri, the following restrictions are ordered for court in the above counties only, to remain until further order:

1. No public access will be allowed in the court offices;

2. All court employees will wear masks, except while in their office and not dealing with the public;

3. All members of the public, judiciary and law enforcement in the courthouse for court related business must wear a face mask, covering nose and mouth;

4. All members of the public, judiciary and law enforcement in the courthouse for court related business will be subject to 3-foot social distancing, which will be vigorously enforced in the courtrooms and common areas;

5. Any sitting judge may require the public to be subject to having their temperature taken, and if it reads 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, will be not admitted or will be asked to leave.