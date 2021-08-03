Magician Ryan Chandler, known for his T.V. appearances on Penn & Teller’s “Fool Us” and “Try This At Home,” will be performing at Liberty Theatre in Rock Port Sunday, August 8, at 3:00 p.m.

Ryan Chandler is an underground magician and music artist known to appear occasionally in Omaha’s Old Market. He is the latest magician to receive the David P. Abbott Award from the Omaha Magical Society. His TV appearances include The CW Network’s, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” as well as their recent magic special, “Penn & Teller: Try This At Home.” To view Ryan’s previous projects, please visit the ARCHIVE, and for a list of upcoming performances, please check the SHOWS schedule.

Ryan will be performing at the Liberty Theatre at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port on Sunday, August 8, starting at 3:00 p.m. It is a free will donation show. Be sure to get out to Liberty Theatre and bring the whole family!