The 33rd Annual University of Missouri Graves-Chapple Research Center Field Day will be held Tuesday, August 24, beginning with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. (MU Graves-Chapple Research Center Facebook photo)

The University of Missouri Graves-Chapple Research Center is once again hosting its Field Day. The 33rd annual event will take place Tuesday, August 24.

Breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m. with tours starting at 8:00 a.m. The last tour will leave the building at 11:15 a.m. A free lunch will start at 11:45 a.m.

Several interesting speakers will give updates on topics such as soybean insects, including the gall midge, a comparison of Enlist and eXtend soybean traits, how to take advantage of the carbon markets, a forecast on future market prices and critical drivers affecting input costs for 2022 and beyond.

The farm is located on the outer road south of Route Z in Atchison County.