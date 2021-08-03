An Omaha man suffered minor injuries in a wreck on MO 46 in Atchison County. A 2021 Peterbilt 337, driven by Dennis L. Anderson, 63, of Omaha was heading eastbound on 46 at 11:15 a.m. July 29, 2021, when the semi traveled off the south side of the road. Anderson over-corrected and the semi returned to the roadway, skidded off the north side, and the front of the vehicle struck an embankment. The semi overturned onto its passenger side and came to rest on the north side of 46. Anderson, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri, by an Atchison-Holt ambulance. The semi had extensive damage and was towed by Double M Towing. The accident was investigated by the Highway Patrol, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Ambulance District.