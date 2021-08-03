One of the most recognizable memorials the group toured was The U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial’s world-famous statue,which depicts the six Marines who raised the second American flag at Iwo Jima in the Japanese Volcano Islands on February 23, 1945.

A group of Atchison County students and chaperones recently had the trip of a lifetime when they visited Washington, D.C. with the World Classrooms organization. From July 24 to July 27, the students and chaperones visited several of the United States’ most treasured historical landmarks and monuments.

On the first day, they toured many important historical places, including the World War II Memorial, and the memorials of Martin Luther King, Jr., Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Thomas Jefferson.

On their second day in the nation’s capital, they saw the Washington Monument and also visited Arlington National Cemetery. They took a Capitol Hill tour, went to Georgetown and visited the Vietnam War, Korean War and Lincoln Memorials. While they visited Arlington, they were able to witness the very prestigious Changing of the Guards ceremony.

Payten Shrader, a Rock Port ninth grader, said her favorite part of the tour was the Lincoln Memorial because it’s a great vantage point where she could see several monuments all in one place.

Pooja Patel commented that her favorite things about the trip were the monuments and The White House.

“I really liked going to the Lincoln Memorial,” said Jakobie Hays, a Rock Port ninth grader.

The Gettysburg Cyclorama and Museum and the Gettysburg Battlefield tour took up their third day.

“I liked Gettysburg because it was really well preserved. Someone bought the land after the war and took really good care of it, so we got to see it almost as it was back then, which was pretty cool,” said Ryder Herron, a Rock Port eighth grader.

The third day also took the group to the National Harbor, which is on the Potomac River. They rode a ferris wheel and enjoyed shopping for souvenirs and enjoying the local fair.

Last but not least, the group went to Mount Vernon, which is the home and estate of George Washington. Period era actors met them there to show them what a day in the life of George Washington would have been like.