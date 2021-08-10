August 16, 1946

• An eight-year-old child, Laura Marie Buckner, died Sunday afternoon about an hour after she was injured in the collapse of a section of the bleachers at the Hamburg ball park. No other persons, except for John Hilger of Hamburg, who suffered a bruised arm, were reported injured. Laura Marie was walking behind the grandstand with her mother when the accident occurred.

• Tarkio College will have its largest student body in history this fall and although housing units have been secured, the construction company now at work on these units cannot complete the erection of the buildings until several weeks after the college opening. Therefore, an appeal is being made to the citizens of Tarkio to help meet this emergency by opening their homes to the student veterans until their “homes” at the college are ready.

August 19, 1971

• A 11-30 Diesel Massey Ferguson was started by youthful vandals Friday evening in a lot of Grebe Implement. Two boys were observed on the vehicle as it crashed into a combine and then rammed into a storage building, causing extensive damage. The two leapt from the machine, narrowly escaping serious injury as the powerful tractor dug itself into the ground.

• The Tarkio Swim Team has had a winning season. Over 50 local youth are on the team.

• Kim Herrick has accepted the position of manager of Herrick Feed and Produce in Westboro, the business owned and operated by his parents, Mrs. Ferrell Herrick and the late Mr. Herrick for 31 years. Kim has been employed there for the past 11 years, as co-manager for the last four years.

• Mr. and Mrs. Maurice B. Murphy will observe their 50th wedding anniversary at the Fireside Room at the First National Bank August 29.

August 15, 1996

• The Tarkio Community Garden Club has announced its “Yard of the Month” winners for August, 1996, in Tarkio. The award holders are as follow: District 1 – Everett Campbell, 712 N. 4th; District 2 – Jack Schmidt, 1110 Elm; District 3 – Craig Martin, 706 College; District 4 – Ruth Blacketer, 112 College; District 5 – Julie Shaw, 305 S. 7th; District 6 – C.W. Lee, 509 Walnut; and Special Award – Tarkio Presbyterian Church, 700 Maple.

• The 11 & Under C.A.B.A. World Series champions are the Germantown, Tennessee, Giants. Players and coaches are: Ryne Porter, Greg Paiml, Todd Tranum, Brad Fly, Andrew Howarth, Scott Pettus, Alex Kliman, Chris Matesich, Kyle Moffitt, Kody Bumpous, John Lalor, Ben Trombly, Jeff Casser, and Coaches Jimmy Fly, Mike Moffitt, Tom Cleaman, and Mark Trombly.