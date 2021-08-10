August 16, 1946

• It took 13 innings Sunday afternoon for the Fairfax and Elmo baseball teams to decide which one was the winner. The contest ended with Fairfax on the long end of a 10 to 9 score. Fairfax was leading 5 to 1 in the eighth but the visitors staged a rally in their half of the ninth to bring the score 6 to 6. From then on, the score stood even at the end of the 10th, 11th, and 12th innings. Hollander pitched for Fairfax until the ninth inning.

• Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Umbarger have purchased the Fairfax residence property of Mr. and Mrs. George Prettyman.

• Mrs. Donald Whited received a call from her husband this week telling her he had landed in California and would go to a camp in Illinois for his discharge. Don has spent almost two years in the Philippines.

• A deal was completed Wednesday afternoon in which Mr. and Mrs. Howard Fulton purchased the Burdick Grocery from Mr. and Mrs. Frank Burdick. The Fultons recently sold the Dotham general store. Mr. Fulton stated after the deal was completed that he expects to buy new fixtures and plans to make the store a complete self-service one.

August 19, 1971

• At the regular meeting of the Community Hospital Auxiliary plans were made to supply items for a gift cart at the hospital. A book cart to supply reading material for patients is also being put into use with books donated from auxiliary members. Mrs. N.L. Cleveland offered apples to be made up into apple butter as a money-making project.

• Mr. and Mrs. Harold Q. Gomel and children will be in Sedalia next week representing Atchison County at the Missouri State Fair on Farm Family Day. On August 6, they will be interviewed by WOW Farm Director Arnold Peterson during the farm portion of the noon news from Channel 6, Omaha.

August 15, 1996

• Mr. and Mrs. W.P. Kincannon of Fairfax were selected to serve as this year’s Fairfax Fair Parade marshal. W.P. and Margaret owned and operated The Walnut Shop for 23 years and have always supported the community in a number of capacities.

• The repainted Community Betterment sign at the west edge of town went back up Tuesday. Mary Salmond repainted the sign and wording. The old sign read “Fairfax is our name, Community Betterment is our game.” Now the sign says, “Welcome to the community of Fairfax . . . a little bit of heaven in the northwest corner of Missouri.” At the bottom, she added a circle with “community, church, school, business, government, clubs, events.”

• Charter member Marie Emrick of Fairfax was chosen as Community Hospital Association Auxiliary’s Volunteer of the Year. Mrs. Emrick, the secretary for the organization for the past several years, has generously offered her home for quilting projects and her talented crocheting provides angels for the Christmas Angel tree.