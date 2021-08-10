August 16, 1946

• A Nebraskan who lives some distance west of Grand Island was in Rock Port late last week on business and was so impressed with the excellent crop prospects here that he told a local banker that he is interested in the purchase of anywhere from 200 to 400 acres of land in the county.

• Ralph Greer Post of the American Legion staged one of Northwest Missouri’s most impressive Victory Day ceremonies Wednesday evening under the lights of Pierce-Rupe athletic field. The parade formed on Main Street. Fifty-four gold star citations were presented.

• The large seed processing plant building which will house the Old Nick Seed Co. on Hwy. 275 at the north edge of Rock Port was scheduled to get under construction this week. When completed, it will add another commercial enterprise to the many which now line the highway, giving that part of town the name of North Rock Port.

August 12, 1971

• Sixty Girl Scouts of Tarkio, Fairfax, Westboro, and Rock Port enjoyed a successful week of camping when they attended the day camp at Camp Walnut on Polsons’ Bluff near Rock Port.

• Carroll Pfeil has purchased the old International Harvester building on Main Street from Ralph Perry and has moved his auto body repair and painting shop into the rear of the building at 101 West Calhoun. The front of the building is rented by Tiny’s Garage.

• Taking the bumps out of a concrete paved section of road is no little job, especially after the paving has hardened. A little machine is doing the job of taking bumps out of the paved approaches to the overpass on I-29 just west of Rock Port on U.S. 136.

August 8, 1996

• Twelve youth from the Rock Port First Lutheran Church traveled to St. Louis, Missouri, on July 21 and returned July 26. The youth painted two houses, an apartment, and the basement of the Good Samaritan Center in St. Louis. While in the city, they also saw a Cardinals vs. Braves baseball game where they received autographs, went to the Arch, the Science Center, Grant’s Farm, the Prologue Room at McDonnell Douglas, Union Station, and the St. Louis Cathedral.

• Hiram and Eloise True of Rock Port observed their 70th wedding anniversary with a family reunion at True’s Antique Acres in Craig, Missouri.

• Richard Halliday and Thurman Lewis have reunited after 52 years. Both men were drafted into the Army at the same time, were sworn in July 22, 1942, in Fort Leavenworth, took their Basic Training together at Fort Riley, and were assigned overseas duty together at Schoffield Barracks in Hawaii. They served together in the 762 MP Battalion. Richard served 22 months there while Thurman was in Hawaii for four years. Thurman recently returned to Rock Port from Arizona. Thus, the men were finally able to reunite.