The Atchison County Health Center reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Atchison County August 2-9, 2021. They were:

1 female, 1 male – ages 10-19

1 female – age 20-29

1 male – age 50-59

1 female, 3 males – ages 60-69

4 females, 4 males – ages 70-79

1 female – age 80-89

As of August 9, 2021, there have been 505 total cases in Atchison County and 13 deaths. A total of 15 cases are currently active. There are four active COVID-19 hospitalizations in our local hospital. Our current seven-day testing positivity rate is 13.5%.

People are calling the health center wanting to know how many of the new cases have been vaccinated. Due to the small number of cases, they are unable to give that number as it could break confidentiality rules. Out of the 2,090 fully vaccinated Atchison County residents, 99.99% of them have not gotten COVID-19.

COVID-19 TESTING

Atchison County Health Department continues to have BinaxNOW test kits and are available for testing by appointment Monday through Thursday. These tests are free. The rapid antigen test provides results within 15 minutes after collecting the sample. This is a great option in identifying positives before going to school or work, so that the health department does not have to quarantine multiple people due to exposure. Health department workers are available and in the office by 7:30 a.m. each morning. Please call 660-736-4121 if you are in need of testing. They will take your demographic information over the phone and will do the testing from your vehicle.

Missouri Department of Health has free at-home test kits that can be ordered online. Visit https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseasescom-municable/novel-coronavir-u-s/community-testphp#self-collection to find out more information about those kits and how to order.

COVID VACCINE UPDATES

6th and 9th in the

State of Missouri

Atchison County has continued to rank in the top 10 since the state started tracking. Atchison County is ranked sixth in the state with 40.6% of residents completing vaccinations and ranked ninth in the state with 44.5% of residents receiving at least one COVID vaccine dose. In total, 3,994 doses have been given in Atchison County. For details see: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/data/.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Atchison County Health Department has Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines available. COVID-19 vaccines are free. Walk-ins are welcome. Pfizer is the vaccine available for those ages 12 years of age and older. Anyone age 12-17 will need an adult present during the vaccination. To find a COVID-19 vaccine near you, go to www.vaccines.gov and type in your zip code. You can also narrow the search down by type of vaccine and search radius.

If any businesses have employees interested in the COVID vaccine, Atchison County Health Department will come to you. Please call 660-736-4121. If you know of any home-bound individuals needing a COVID-19 vaccination, please reach out at 660-736-4121.

NOTE: There is a limited supply of J&J vaccine and at this time, the Atchison County Health Department is taking appointments for the J&J vaccine to be able to use it best without wasting it.

MO VIP:

Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program

MO VIP is our state’s vaccine incentive program – rewarding those who have already chosen or will choose to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services will partner with the Missouri Lottery to draw 180 winners in five randomized drawings who will win either $10,000 cash or $10,000 towards an education savings account. In total, the state will award 900 individuals throughout the incentive program. Registration opened July 21, 2021. For more information visit: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/win/. For a direct link to the registration form go to: https://movaccineincentive.azure-web-sites.net/.

Those without internet access can call the COVID hotline at 877-435-8411 to provide their information and verbal consent over the phone.

COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY

8-9-21

FATALITIES 13

ACTIVE CASES 15

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 477

TOTAL CASES 505

MALE 233

FEMALE 272

UNDER 20 YEARS 63

21-29 YEARS 47

30-39 YEARS 56

40-49 YEARS 65

50-59 YEARS 76

60-69 YEARS 94

70-79 YEARS 72

80+ YEARS 32