The City of Tarkio is holding a tire clean-up at the Tarkio City gravel lot, 606 S. 3rd Street, in August. Ten tires per resident will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Friday and Saturday, August 13 and 14. Citizens must have proof of residency (water bill or electric bill, etc.). Tires must be off the rims and clear of any water or debris inside of them. Quality Auto Repair, Git-R-Done Repair Service, Riley Service Station, and Ed Bowman, all in Tarkio, will remove tires from the rims for this event for a $3 fee. For more information, call City Hall at 660-736-4821.