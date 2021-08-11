The Tarkio Municipal Pool will be closing for the season on August 19 at 2:00 p.m. Adjusted hours will be held August 18, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. and the pool will open at 10:00 a.m. on August 19.

Before the pool is drained, a Dog Days of Summer pool party will be held for local mutts Sunday, August 29, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. The owners must have proof that their dogs have updated rabies vaccinations and must sign a waiver. There will also be a fee of $5 per dog.

Come out to the pool and enjoy the last few days of swimming and let your dog have fun as well!