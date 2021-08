Fairfax Farmers Market will be every Friday through August, 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Broad Street in Fairfax. Stop by for some delicious tomatoes, potatoes, sweet corn, peppers, green beans, cakes, bread, pies, and more! For more information, contact Marilyn Alldredge (660-744-3146) and Dru Oswald (660-253-0527).