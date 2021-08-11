The next Fresh Mobile Food Pantry will be held Tuesday, August 17, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon (while supplies last) at Community Services, 322 Main Street, Tarkio. The food is provided by Second Harvest Community Food Bank.

All Atchison County residents are invited to stop for the free food. Participants are asked to start the line at 3rd and Main and stay in their vehicles. They will be directed up to 4th and Main where volunteers will put the food in the vehicle.

There is a limit to product quantity/number of families picking up per car. For more information call Community Services at 660-736-4646.