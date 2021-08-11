The 2021 Fairfax Fair will be held Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, August 20-22. The annual event is sponsored by the Fairfax Optimist Club. The theme for the 2021 fair will be “Magic on Main Street.” Food, drink, and game booths will be open in the city park on Main Street all evening Friday and after the parade and into the evening on Saturday. Those wanting to reserve space for a stand should contact Theresa Larson at 402-525-0104.

Opening ceremonies will be held Friday, August 20, at 6:00 p.m. at the park. At 6:15 p.m., Marty Mincer, popular Iowa State Fair pianist, will perform. The Southeast Nebraska Community Band will play at 7:00 p.m., followed by a magician from Omaha, Nebraska, at 8:00 p.m. Erica Taylor will take the stage to sing at 8:45 p.m. The evening will end with “Dance on the Slab” at 9:00 p.m.

Registration for the fair parade begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the football field. Little Mr. and Miss Fairfax contestants are invited to sit on the float for the parade. In order to ride on the parade float, your registration must be received by Friday, August 20, at 7:00 p.m. Gather for the float at the Fairfax Football Field at 10:30 a.m. To be eligible for Little Mr. and Miss Fairfax, your child must be 5-6 years old and the child must reside in the Fairfax School District. If you have any questions please call Ashley Grossman at 660-253-1511, Lori Helfers at 660-686-3520, or Theresa Larson at 402-525-0104.

The Harry Combs Memorial Tractor Show will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 21, at the football field. The parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, and will start at the football field and make its way down Main Street. Ping pong balls will be thrown out to parade attendees and can be turned in for prizes at the booth near the shelter house in the park. A corn hole tournament will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the baseball field on the north side of town. The event is sponsored by the Fairfax FFA Alumni.

The baby show registration will begin at 6:00 p.m. At 6:15 p.m., the welcome will be given and then the show will begin at 6:30 p.m. Pre-registration is greatly appreciated. You may pick up registration forms at the Dairy Diner, Fairfax City Hall, MDT Market or any Fairfax Main Street business that has a sign indicating they have forms. Please return your forms to the Dairy Diner no later than August 20 or bring them to the stage at the park at 6:00 p.m. on the 21st. All children birth to 6 years old are welcome in the baby/youth show. Following the baby show, the Little Mr. and Miss Fairfax Contest will take place. The Miss Fairfax Contest will follow. The evening will end with the “Dance on the Slab.”