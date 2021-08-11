Atchison County Boy and Girl Scouts, and those wanting to join, are invited to pool parties this week!

Current and prospective Atchison County Boy Scouts and their families are invited to a pool party hosted by the Tarkio Troop 88 Scouts Wednesday, August 11, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Tarkio Municipal Pool. Come cool off and learn about scouting! For more information, call Matt Schlueter at 816-719-5260 or Tim Vette at 816-896-2922.

Do you have a daughter who is interested in joining Girl Scouts? If so, bring her to the Rock Port Pool for a Summer Splash Pool Party Thursday, August 12, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. All girls interested must be accompanied by a parent during their participation at the event. Girls who participate and sign up will earn their first Fun Patch! For more information, contact Amy Meinecke at 660-253-0085.

If you are a Tarkio Municipal Pool 2021 Season Pass holder, you are invited to a Pass Holder Pool Party Sunday, August 22, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. The winner of the free family pool pass for 2022 will be announced at the party.