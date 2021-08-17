Karl Forehand has written his third book since moving to Rock Port several years ago. His most recent book is called Being: A Journey Toward Presence and Authenticity. It is a vulnerable account of his recent life, some struggles and new understandings. He describes it as learning to be where you are (presence) and who you are (authenticity).

Karl was a former pastor who honestly talks about his struggles with religion and a desire to understand better who God is and how all of this fits together. The newest book, Being, is not a theological book. It is a spiritual journal of his healing journey and how he grew and learned from things like nature, and even his dog.

The book was released May 11, 2021, and can be purchased most places books are sold including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. If a person wanted an autographed copy, they could contact the author directly. It has a companion guide for those that want to dive a little deeper.

His previous books, Apparent Faith, and The Tea Shop, are still available.

Karl has just completed his next book which should be interesting to Atchison County and especially Rock Port. In writing the book named Hotel, he used the Opp Hotel and Dode and Daisy Opp as models to craft a novel about a similar hotel somewhere out there in an unnamed town. He incorporated some known rumors and history about the hotel as a starting point for the fictitious novel. The book will be published in early 2022 and will mention the Opp Hotel in the closing acknowledgements.