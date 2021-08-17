There will be an all 80s Rock Port High School Reunion Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the Atchison County Memorial Building on Main Street in Rock Port. A social gathering for Classes of 1980-1989 will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The public is invited to a dance featuring the 70s and 80s band Cardiac – ROCK ATTACK (which is reuniting for this event) from 8:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m. Band members include Cary Thompson – drums, Roger Parshall – guitar, Danny Poppa – guitar, Roger Burson – bass guitar, and Kyle Jones – lead singer. There will be a $10 cover charge per person (you do not have to be a Rock Port graduate to attend the dance, but you must be at least 21 years of age; BYOB). For more information, call or text Malisa Linthicum at 660-744-3076.