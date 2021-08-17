Dan Holtz will present “Marion Marsh Brown” Friday, August 20, as part of the Brownville Fine Arts Association’s 2021 Speaker Series. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Schoolhouse Art Gallery.

Marion Marsh Brown was born in Brownville, Nebraska. Holtz’s program will explore the writing and teaching careers of the remarkable woman. The author of 20 published books, nine of which won national awards, Brown pursued a writing career that spanned the 1940s to the 1990s and was recognized by the Nebraska Council of Teachers of English as one of Nebraska’s 10 most important writers in the late 1950s.

Deb Kubik’s art show, “Seasons in Glass,” continues through August 29 at the Schoolhouse Art Gallery. The Schoolhouse Art Gallery will be open Thursday through Sunday, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

All programs are free and open to the public.