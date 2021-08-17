2021 Miss Fairfax Contestants

It will be “Magic on Main Street” in Fairfax, Missouri, as the 55th annual Fairfax Fair takes place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, August 20-22. The annual event is sponsored by the Fairfax Optimist Club.

Food, drinks, and game booths will be open in the city park on Main Street all evening Friday and after the parade and into the evening on Saturday. Contact Theresa Larson at 402-525-0104 to reserve a space.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 20–

Opening ceremonies will be held Friday, August 20, at 6:00 p.m. at the park. The East Atchison cheerleaders will perform after the national anthem. At 6:15 p.m., Marty Mincer, popular Iowa State Fair pianist, will perform. Erica Taylor will take the stage to sing at 6:45 p.m. The Southeast Nebraska Community Band will play at 7:00 p.m., followed by a magician from Omaha, Nebraska, at 8:00 p.m. The evening will end with “Dance on the Slab” at 9:00 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21–

Registration for the fair parade begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the football field. Little Mr. and Miss Fairfax contestants are invited to sit on the float for the parade. In order to ride on the parade float, registration must be received by Friday, August 20, at 7:00 p.m. Gather for the float at the Fairfax Football Field at 10:30 a.m. To be eligible for Little Mr. and Miss Fairfax, your child must be 5-6 years old and the child must reside in the Fairfax School District. If you have any questions please call Ashley Grossman at 660-253-1511, Lori Helfers at 660-686-3520, or Theresa Larson at 402-525-0104.

The Harry Combs Memorial Tractor Show will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 21, at the football field.

The parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, and will start at the football field and make its way down Main Street. Ping pong balls will be thrown out to parade attendees and can be turned in for prizes at the booth near the shelter house in the park.

A corn hole tournament will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the baseball field on the north side of town. The event is sponsored by the Fairfax FFA Alumni.

The baby show registration will begin at 6:00 p.m. At 6:15 p.m., the welcome will be given and the show will begin at 6:30 p.m. Pre-registration is greatly appreciated. You may pick up registration forms at the Dairy Diner, Fairfax City Hall, MDT Market or any Fairfax Main Street business that has a sign indicating they have forms. Please return your forms to the Dairy Diner no later than August 20 or bring them to the stage at the park at 6:00 p.m. on the 21st. All children birth to six years old are welcome in the baby/youth show. Following the baby show, the Little Mr. and Miss Fairfax Contest will take place.

The Miss Fairfax contest will follow. This year’s contestants are Olivia Morris, daughter of Billy and Kelly Morris, and Kendal Straub, daughter of Justin and Alicia Straub. Olivia is sponsored by Timac Agro, and Kendal is sponsored by Straub Sales and Services. Piper Morris, daughter of Billy and Kelly Morris, is the Junior Miss Fairfax contestant. She is sponsored by Simmons MFA Oil.

The Fairfax Optimist Club sponsors a Miss Fairfax Scholarship. Miss Fairfax contest sponsors include: Fairfax Masonic Lodge #483, Straub Sales and Services, Simmons MFA Oil, TIMAC USA, Fairfax Kiwanis Club, The Kingery Family, Kay Rosenbohm, Jack and Ginny Vernon, Daybreak Café, David L. Scarbrough, DDS, Fairfax Agency (Bob Alldredge), The Umbarger Family, Memories In the Baking (Michelle Oswald), Walnut Shop, City of Fairfax, KG Buds, Through the Lyons Den (Allen and Kimberly Lyons), and Color Street Nails (Alicia White).

The evening will end with the “Dance on the Slab.”

SUNDAY, AUGUST 22–

Community church services will be held in the park at 10:30 a.m.

The After Prom Committee will hold a dinner Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The dinner will include Maid-Rite sandwiches, pasta salad, chips, dessert, and a drink for a free will donation. Food will be served in the Fairfax Community Room (drive-thru will be available), and meals will also be taken to the park for pick-up. If you would like to order a meal call or text Marisa Hedlund at 660-253-0218.