The City of Tarkio Board of Aldermen met Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall. The Pledge of Allegiance was conducted. Roll call was done by Danielle Madron, City Clerk: aldermen Blu Dow, Scott Poppa, and Mike Klosek were present and alderman Andy Riley was absent. Visitors were: Street Superintendent Jamie Quimby, Animal Control Chris Hogue, Building Inspector Jesse Payne, Chief of Police Tyson Gibbons, Police Officer Tyler Dorrel, city employees; and Dallas Prather, citizen, at 6:10 p.m.

Mayor Morehouse opened the public tax hearing. There were no public comments for the tax hearing. The hearing was closed at 6:05 p.m.

Mayor Morehouse asked for the approval of the regular meeting minutes of July 14 as distributed. The aldermen voted to approve the minutes.

Mayor Morehouse read Bill 270.21, Ordinance No. 256.21: An Ordinance Levying A Tax Upon All Of The Taxable Property In The City Of Tarkio, Missouri, For Municipal Purposes For The Year 2020 For The Purpose Of Paying The Ordinary And Current Expenses Of Said City, Including General Fund For The Purpose Of Carrying On The City Government And Paying The Expenses Of Said City Government; Including Lighting Of Public Streets And Alleys; And For The Further Purpose Of Levying A Tax For The Year 2020 Upon All Taxable Property In Said City For The Purpose Of Providing For The Maintenance And Improvements Of The Public Parks Of Said City; And Further Providing For The Collection Of Penalties On Delinquent Taxes. The aldermen voted to accept Bill 270.21, Ordinance No. 256.21.

Mayor Morehouse gave the second reading of Bill 270.21, Ordinance No. 256.21. Bill 270.21 and it was approved. Ordinance 256.21 was adopted.

Mayor Morehouse read Bill 271.21 Ordinance 257.21: An Ordinance To Amend Chapter 230.100 Of The Code Of Ordinances Of The City Of Tarkio, Missouri: Animal Regulations: Impound Fee. The aldermen voted to accept Bill 271.21 Ordinance 257.21. The new ordinance states: Any owner redeeming an animal from impoundment shall pay before release, an impoundment fee of $25.00 for the first offense; plus a boarding charge of $10.00 for each 24 hours or fraction thereof that such animal has been impounded; provided however, that if an animal has been impounded previously, the impoundment charges will be for second offense $50.00, third offense $75.00, and fourth offense will result in a mandatory court date and appearance in front of the judge. An additional $45.00 call out fee will be added to the impoundment fee if the animal is picked up after normal business hours.

Mayor Morehouse gave the second reading of Bill 271.21 Ordinance 257.21. It was accepted and Ordinance 257.21 was adopted.

Mayor Morehouse asked the Board of Aldermen for input on how to improve the sick leave policy, to alleviate abuse of the policy. Dow suggested getting rid of compensation time and pay everything as overtime. It is suggested to only allow a certain number of sick days every year, instead of accruing on a week-to-week basis, and allow employees to bank up to a certain number of days. The clerk will research other cities’ policies and gather information so the board can decide on improvements to the policy in the near future.

Department Reports

Blu Dow, City Buildings – Dow Construction will be fixing the doors at the Community Building the end of this week.

Michael Klosek, Fire Department – Mayor Morehouse reported that the new dryer has been installed and Morehouse Electric will be installing a new plug for the washer. The outside red lights at the fire station have been fixed.

Andy Riley, Parks & Pool – Riley was absent. Parks Supervisor Chris Hogue reported that a new company will be coming to look at the pool in September to talk about repairs and maintenance. The last regular day for the pool to be open this summer will be August 19, with the last pool party being August 22. Dow informed Chris Hogue that the pool vacuum doesn’t seem to be working correctly and needs to be looked at. Dow will be going to the next Park Board meeting to discuss pool issues and happenings at the pool this summer. Friendship Day is scheduled for September 25 and the Park Board is already working on getting vendors and games ready for this event. Gravel is being placed at the south end of the baseball field, donated by Vestas, to be used as a laydown yard for a wind turbine project, and will eventually be used for additional parking for the baseball field.

Scott Poppa, Street Department – Quimby’s report: Repairs/Equipment – Quality Auto removed the lift cylinder on the gold dump truck and Jamie took it to be rebuilt. Quality Auto will reinstall after it is rebuilt. Brush Pile: This area has gotten large, but holding off on burning it until the pool is closed. RV Park: There is only one camper at this location at this time. Cold Patch: Work continues with this product. Tubes: There has been a new tube installed along 6th street at the doctor’s office. The tube at 5th and Spruce has been cleaned out. The ditch that it flows into is going to be cleaned to improve water flow there. Rip Rap Pile: In the last two weeks, the street department has gotten rid of around 12 dump truck loads of this material. Tire Clean-Up: After two days a total of 287 tires have been collected, with two more days left. Street Name Sign Replacement: This project continues. The street department has completed 1st through 3rd streets and just received the signs and posts to complete through 5th Street.

Timothy Morehouse, Airport – Construction continues to make progress at the Gould Peterson Municipal Airport. Conduit for the electrical lines for the runway lighting is being put in and everything remains on schedule.

Chris Hogue, Animal Control – Nothing new to report and no animals at the dog pound at this time.

Tyson Gibbons, Police Department – The 1st Annual K-9 Golf Tournament income is approximately $11,000.00; expenditures are still to be factored in and will be as the month of August closes. They have no MO POST applicants as of yet. Chief Gibbons presented a policy change for overtime for salary employees when it comes to special grant funded operations. Chief Gibbons presented a new police policy for overtime adjusted pay only for specific grant funded state or federal public safety programs. The clerk will be adding this to the current city policy. Dow brought up concerns about the property on the corner of 7th and College streets, and what the city can do to have this property cleaned up. The mayor will be reaching out to Diane Livengood to talk about a possible resolution to this issue. The board will revisit this issue at next month’s meeting.

Danielle Madron, city financials – No financial questions were asked and there was nothing more to report.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:15 p.m. The next regular meeting will be September 8, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.