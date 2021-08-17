This past year has continued to bring extraordinary challenges. While life is anything but typical right now, Leadership Northwest Missouri understands the importance of continuing to offer opportunities to lead, connect and grow within the Northwest Missouri region.

An application and current recruitment brochure are available at: https://leadershipnorthwest missouri.org/program-inform ation/

Pass this information along to anyone you think might be interested in participating in the 2022 class. It would be great to get someone from each of the 19 counties to participate. That has never happened in the history of this program. The application deadline is November 1, 2021.

David Lucas, Oregon/Holt County, was a member of the class of 2021. He said, “Leadership Northwest covers 19 counties. We learned about the challenges and opportunities in many counties and came away with ideas to take back to our communities. During our leadership training we learned to: Model the Way, Inspire a Shared Vision, Challenge the Process, Enable Others to Act and Encourage the Heart. These lessons were taught through team building activities, classroom lectures and discussion with peers. At the heart of LNWMO was relationship building because we need each other to build a healthy future for our towns and cities. I highly recommend this course.”

The Class of 2020 made a recruitment video for Leadership Northwest Missouri as their class project. You can view that video online at: https://youtu.be/OewBqUXVkws