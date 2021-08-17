Jimmy Miller was presented a Quilt of Valor for his service in Vietnam. (Bob Prestyly photos)

George Laur was presented a Quilt of Valor for his service in WWII.

The Missouri Freedom Quilters presented two local veterans with Quilts of Valor last week at the Westboro Fire Station in Westboro, Missouri. Jimmy Miller and George Laur were the recipients.

Jimmy Miller (Sgt. E-5) served in the U.S. Army and completed two tours in Vietnam from 1967 to 1971. During his first tour, he was stationed in A Company 815th Engineer Battalion in Pleiku, South Vietnam, and worked as a heavy equipment mechanic NCO. For his second tour, he was stationed in a Logistics Support Activity in Phan Rang, South Vietnam, and worked as a petroleum storage NCO.

George Laur was a WWII 1st Lieutenant who flew 35 missions and B-24 bombers. He served in the United States Army Air Corps from 1943-1946 in the 15th Air Force 742 Squadron in Italy. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. He will celebrate his 100th birthday September 20, 2021.