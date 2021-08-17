New hunters have multiple ways to earn certificates needed for hunting permits

MDC is offering free hunter education skills classes during August and September in the Kansas City and northwest regions.(Missouri Department of Conservation photo)

The autumn hunting seasons are approaching, and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) urges new hunters to start early on obtaining the hunter education certificates needed to legally hunt. Online and in-person options are available. Hunter education teaches and tests participants about safe firearms handling and basic hunting skills and regulations.

The certification course can be completed online by hunters age 16 and older for a paid fee to an online provider. But for hunters age 11 to 15, or those of any age seeking in-person instruction, they must take the free skills class in person. The skills classes are for students age 11 and older. They will need to complete the knowledge portion of the class prior to the skills session. That can be done by filling out the chapter review questions in the student manual, or youths ages 11 to 15 can complete the knowledge portion online for a fee paid to the provider. Printed student manuals are available at MDC offices, or they can be ordered online for free at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zox.

Several in-person skills sessions are scheduled in weeks ahead in both the northwest and Kansas City regions. Additional sessions will be schedule in the future.

For example, in the northwest region, seats are available for skills sessions scheduled from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Thursday, August 19, at Gallatin High School, and from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, August 26, at Princeton High School.

In September, sessions will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, at the Carrollton Fire Station, and from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, and the Cornerstone Church Event Center in Chillicothe.

The Kansas City region has a session scheduled from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, at MDC’s Parma Woods Shooting Range at Parkville. A session will be offered from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, at the Cass County Career Center in Harrisonville. A session is scheduled from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, at the MDC Discovery Room at the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia.

Registration is required for these classes. COVID-19 precautions will be followed. Some in-person hunter education skills classes offered by MDC in August and September are already full. So new hunters seeking an in-person skills class are urged to register for a session early.

New hunters can register for an in-person class or check to see the complete schedule of classes offered by visiting https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zof. For more information about Missouri’s hunter education program, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z9Y.