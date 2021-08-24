The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of August 23-29. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over Nishnabotna River (mile markers 122-124) through September 2022. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-county-interstate-29-nishnabotna-river-bridge-rehabilitation

Route 111 – Resurfacing project from Route E to Route 111 Spur (Holt County) through August. This includes intermittent closures for pavement repairs. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-and-holt-county-flood-damage-repairs

Routes A, BB, D, E, TT, U, V, W & Z – Resurfacing project through August. This includes intermittent closures for pavement repairs. More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-and-holt-county-flood-damage-repairs

U.S. Route 136 – Erosion repair project at the Missouri River Bridge to Brownville, Nebraska, through October

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from Tarkio to the Iowa state line, August 23-27

Route 111 – Closed for bridge maintenance from Route E to Route W at the Lewis and Clark Trail Bridge, 6:00 a.m. August 24 through 8:00 a.m. August 25. This is an around-the-clock closure.