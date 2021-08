Tarkio Elementary fourth grade teacher Erica Taylor welcomes new student, Zariah Brown-Gorham, above, and shows her where she’ll sit and her goodie bag during Tarkio R-I Back-to-School Night Monday, August 23, 2021.

Zoey Romines, at left, checks out one of the fun things to do in the play area of the kindergarten classroom. Students and teachers returned to school for the start of the 2021-22 school year on Tuesday morning, August 24.