The East Atchison Volleyball Team will host a tournament Saturday, August 28, 2021. The games will be played at Tarkio and Fairfax. The schedule follows:

TARKIO

8:00 a.m. – St. Joseph Christian vs. South Holt

9:15 a.m. – Rock Port vs. Fremont-Mills

10:30 a.m. – Winners of 8:00 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. Tarkio games compete

11:45 a.m. – Winners of 8:00 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. Fairfax games compete

1:30 p.m. – 3rd place game

2:30 p.m. – Championship game

FAIRFAX

8:00 a.m. – Benton vs. Mound City

9:15 a.m. – East Atchison vs. Nodaway Valley

10:30 a.m. – Losers of 8:00 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. Fairfax games

11:45 a.m. – Losers of 8:00 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. Tarkio games

1:00 p.m. – Consolation game