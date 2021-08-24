Cheryl and John Brown of Fairfax were chosen as the 2021 Fairfax Fair Parade Grand Marshals. Both have been long-time supporters of the community and its events.

John is a native of Fairfax, graduating from Fairfax High School in 1985. He then attended Linn Technical College in Linn, Missouri. John has been employed with the City of Fairfax for the past 16 years and is the City Superintendent. He served 20 years with the Missouri Air National Guard and retired in 2010 as Master Sergeant. John is Assistant Chief with the Fairfax Volunteer Fire Department, an Atchison County First Responder, and works part-time with the Atchison-Holt Ambulance District as an EMT.

Cheryl is a 1985 graduate of Tarkio High School. She attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville and graduated in 1989. She has been employed with Bank Midwest in Rock Port for the past 32 years and is currently Assistant Banking Center Manager. Cheryl was a member of Mu Lambda Sorority in Fairfax for many years.

John and Cheryl have been married for 28 years and have lived in Fairfax all of those years. They have two sons, Trevor, who works at Community Hospital-Fairfax, and Tyler, who is a junior at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Missouri.