East Atchison golfer Alex Barnett, right, receives her second place trophy earned at the Folds of Honor Golf Tournament August 21 in Maryville, Missouri.

East Atchison Lady Wolves Sydnee Bruns and Alex Barnett competed in the Folds of Honor Golf Tournament August 21 in Maryville, Missouri.

East Atchison golfers Sydnee Bruns and Alex Barnett competed in the Folds of Honor Golf Tournament August 21, 2021, at Mozingo Lake Golf Course in Maryville, Missouri. Alex Barnett came home with a second place trophy.

“Folds of Honor was founded by Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney, a Class A Member of the PGA of America. It began with Lt. Colonel Rooney’s flight home from his second tour of duty in Iraq. An F-16 fighter pilot in the Oklahoma Air National Guard, he became painfully aware of the realities families face when a loved one in uniform is fallen or disabled.

As his flight landed, the pilot announced they carried the remains of Corporal Brock Bucklin on board. Lt. Colonel Rooney watched as Corporal Bucklin’s twin brother walked somberly alongside the flag-covered casket to meet his family on the tarmac. Among them was the deceased Corporal’s young son, Jacob.

Since that night, Lt. Col. Rooney has committed his life – through the Folds of Honor – to provide scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members. Jacob Bucklin became the first Folds of Honor scholarship recipient in 2007.

Golf is in our DNA and what is a better way to give back to our nation’s heroes than playing a round of golf? It’s easy to participate whether you are an individual or would like to register your club. Just get out there and play, donate, and make a difference in the lives of military families.”