Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, encourages everyone to plan for a safe 2021 Labor Day weekend. Whether you are on the water or on the road, it’s everyone’s responsibility to travel safely and observe all Missouri laws.

As you plan your Labor Day weekend, incorporate safety into every facet:

• choosing your route,

• making sure your equipment is in good working condition,

• being aware of and following Missouri’s traffic and boating laws,

• driving your vehicle or vessel courteously, and

• wearing a seat belt or a life jacket.

Help ensure a safer Labor Day weekend for everyone.

In Missouri, 18 people died and 463 were injured in 1,041 traffic crashes over the 2020 Labor Day holiday. This means one person was killed or injured every 9.7 minutes. Troopers arrested 146 people for driving while intoxicated during last year’s holiday weekend.

The Labor Day holiday is also a busy boating weekend. In 2020, there were 20 boating crashes which included one fatality and six injuries. There were no drownings over last year’s Labor Day holiday. Troopers arrested seven people for boating while intoxicated during last year’s counting period.

The 2021 counting period for the Labor Day holiday will be from 6:00 p.m., Friday, September 3, 2021, through 11:59 p.m. Monday, September 6, 2021.

The Highway Patrol will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness & Reduction Effort) over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Speed, inattention, and impaired driving are leading causes of traffic crashes. All available troopers will be patrolling Missouri’s roadways and waterways. Troopers on the roadways will be enforcing Missouri’s speed limit, seat belt, and impaired driving laws, in addition to being available to assist motorists.

Marine enforcement troopers will be working to make our waterways safer during the holiday weekend. Missouri’s boaters are asked to do their part by remaining alert for other boats and swimmers and being courteous on the water. With more boats on the water, it is even more important to pay attention when operating a vessel. Remember: Smaller vessels should yield right-of-way to larger vessels. Boaters should avoid overloading their boat with too many passengers and always pay close attention to the boats around them. Causing harm to another person or their property with an excessive boat wake may subject you to enforcement action or civil liability. Treat other boaters and property owners as you want to be treated. Life jackets save lives. Wear one when you are on or around water.

Never operate a vehicle or vessel while you are impaired. Alcohol consumption slows reaction time.

The public is encouraged to call the Patrol’s Emergency Report Line 800-525-5555 or *55 on your cellular phone if they witness criminal activity or experience an emergency. These emergency numbers are operational for both highway and water emergencies. If your celebration includes alcohol, designate someone else to drive whether you are in your boat or your car. Please don’t become a statistic.