Piper Morris, left, was named 2021 Jr. Miss Fairfax. Olivia Morris, right, was named 2021 Miss Fairfax. Kendal Straub, middle, was the Miss Fairfax Runner-Up. All were crowned at the Fairfax Fair August 21, 2021, in the city park.

The 2021 Little Miss Fairfax is Jo Hurst and Mr. Fairfax is Emmett Umbarger.

It was a beautiful day for a parade as Main Street in Fairfax was filled on both sides with children and adults eager to see all the fair parade had to offer Saturday, August 21, 2021.

The Fairfax Wolverines 4-H Club recently installed a park bench at the Fairfax City Park in memory of Dana Osburn. The bench, made and painted by MDT Woodworks with a barn quilt design, was dedicated at the Fairfax Fair Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Jan Taylor of Tarkio was selected as this year’s Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxilian of the Year.

The Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Auxiliary members Marilyn Alldredge and Merylan Lowrey rode in the parade.

Scott Clark waves to the crowd as he rides on the Atchison County Head Start bus his mother, Patty Clark, is driving.

The Fairfax Marching Band marched down Main Street and entertained the crowd with music.

Kent Ray, a Moila Shriner, rode a horse in the Fairfax Fair Parade and led a riderless horse in memory of his father, Keith Ray.

Zander Grossman, representing the Fairfax Volunteer Fire Department, handed out flags.

Brylie and Lane Johnson rode in the Fairfax Fair Parade in support of their mother, Tiffany Johnson, front, who is battling cancer.

Caitlain Bantam tossed candy from atop a Fertilizer Service Co. sprayer during the Fairfax Fair Parade.

James and Jackson Zumbrunnen drove their tractor in the parade following the Harry Combs Memorial Tractor Show Saturday morning.

The Fairfax FFA Alumni sponsored a Cornhole Tournament in conjunction with the Fairfax Fair. Winners were Morgan Moe of Thurman, Iowa, and David Moe of Farragut, Iowa.

An extra large crowd watched the Fairfax Fair festivities Saturday evening, to include the Baby/Youth Show and crowning of Little Mr. and Miss Fairfax, Junior Miss Fairfax, and Miss Fairfax.

The Fairfax Baby Show contestants in the birth to 11 months age group included, from left to right, Kyler Avrett (son of Nicole and Chris Avrett), Ellie Clement (daughter of Chelsea and Chance Clement), Audrey Zumbrunnen (daughter of Amber and James Zumbrunnen), and Michaela Hawkins (daughter of Mallory and Keaton Hawkins).

The Fairfax Baby/Youth Show contestants in the 12 to 23 months age group included, from left to right, Ella Smith (daughter of Amber and Miles Smith), Cammie White (daughter of Alicia and Kyland White), Berkley Schebaum (daughter of Whitney Harrington and Zach Schebaum), and Claire Oswald (daughter of Mike and Amanda Oswald).

The Fairfax Baby/Youth Show contestants in the 12 to 23 months age group also included, from left to right, Patrick Swenson (son of Tanya and Joey Swenson, held by Kilea Cooper), Liam Daugherty (son of Kelly and Billy Daugherty), Baker Bolin (son of Rikki Wilson and Paul Bolin), Skyler Alsup (daughter of Karly Umbarger and Garrett Alsup), Ethan Sons (son of Devon and Mikaela Sons), Knox Murphy (son of Kourtney and Jarrod Murphy), and Chanleigh Clement (daughter of Chelsea and Chance Clement).

The Fairfax Baby/Youth Show contestants in the 2 year-old age group included, from left to right, Everlee Smith (daughter of Ginny and Dan Smith), Belle and Lottie Miller (daughters of Tyson and Megan Miller), Everly Sander (daughter of Kaylyn and Kyle Sander), and Harper Smith (daughter of Miles and Amber Smith, holding hands with her sister, Zailynn Cook).

The Fairfax Baby/Youth Show contestants in the 3 and 4 year-old age group included, from left to right, Charlie White (daughter of Alicia and Kyland White), Jack Clement (son of Chelsea and Chance Clement), Jackson Zumbrunnen (son of Amber and James Zumbrunnen), Kannon Hawkins (son of Keaton and Mallory Hawkins), Dexter Miller (son of Tyson and Megan Miller), Scout Smith (daughter of Dan and Ginny Smith), Logan Bolin (son of Rikki Wilson and Paul Bolin), Annistyn Schebaum (daughter of Whitney Harrington and Zach Schebaum), and Nash Stevens (son of Stephanie and Justin Stevens).

The Fairfax Baby/Youth Show contestants in the 5 year-old age group included, from left to right, Rhett Murphy (son of Jarrod and Kourtney Murphy), Paisleigh Daugherty (daughter of Billy and Kelly Daugherty), Lucy Heck (daughter of Stuart and Lexi Heck), Jo Hurst (daughter of Brett and Shelby Hurst), Abigail Umbarger (daughter of Treyvor and Kris Umbarger), and Emmett Umbarger (son of Treyvor and Kris Umbarger).

Nobody could resist the delicious ice cream that was available at the Fairfax Fair.

One of the much-loved (by the children, but not necessarily their parents) games at the Fairfax Fair was a game where the children, including Lucy Heck, above, tossed a ping pong ball into a water-filled glass, winning the goldfish inside.

The Fairfax Masonic Lodge provided delicious food to fair-goers in the park.

Owen Vette tosses a ping pong ball in hopes of making it into a cup to win either free popcorn, free games, free lemonade, or a cash prize.

Enjoying the Fairfax Fair on Friday evening, August 20, 2021, were Delaney Oswald, Caroline Larson, Brenna Kingery, and Mackenzie Oswald.

Ethan Sons, son of Devon and Mikaela Sons, stops for a snack while enjoying the Fairfax Fair festivities Saturday evening. He was one of the youngsters who took part in the Baby/Youth Show.

The Harry Combs Memorial Tractor Show was held Saturday morning, August 21, at the Fairfax Football Field. Tractors of all sizes, makes, and models lined the field.

One of the tractor drivers was Dustin Lambertsen, pictured with his daughter, Rory.

Braden Graves and Jackson Zumbrunnen look at a Farmall entered in the Harry Combs Memorial Tractor Show Saturday morning, August 21, 2021.

Payton Woodring, left, and Kendal Straub, right, sang the Star Spangled Banner.

Pianist Marty Mincer wowed the Fairfax Fair crowd with his entertaining musical choices on Friday, August 20, 2021.

Erica Taylor added to the “Magic on Main Street” theme by singing a combination of Disney songs Friday night.

The East Atchison high school cheerleaders performed for the Fairfax Fair crowd Friday, August 20, 2021. Pictured are Charlie Smith and Kendal Straub.

Olivia Morris held a contest with two teams competing to see who could wrap someone with toilet paper the fastest. Ava Oswald adds a finishing touch to her partner as Olivia looks on.

Piper Morris held an apple bobbing game during the Miss Fairfax contest. This youngster was the winner.

Kendal Straub held a Fairfax Trivia game with Bob Alldredge and Roseann Nemyer on one team and Marilyn Alldredge and Doug Miller on another. Kristi Sons kept score for the contest. The Bob Alldredge team answered the most questions correctly and won the game.

Starting off the 55th annual Fairfax Fair were legionnaires Stan Osburn, left, and Jack Vernon, right, who raised the flag in the park.