New staff at Rock Port R-II, from left to right, includes Dalton Jones, junior high social studies; Kendall Carpenter, second grade; Jennifer Welch, in-house substitute teacher; Brittany Paris, paraprofessional; Mikaela Sons, elementary special education; Carrie Driskell, junior high math; and Maddy McPhillips, high school paraprofessional.

Tarkio R-I School District is excited to announce the new staff members for the 2021-22 school year are, from left to right: front row – Baylee Ray (fifth grade), Tiffany McGinness (third grade), and Kadie Howard (first grade); and back row – Nathaniel Wehmeyer (band), Nick Kemerling (high school principal), Tabitha Gibson (first grade), and Nicole Albertson (kindergarten).

New staff members at Fairfax R-3, from left to right, are Kristine Price, art/library; Michelle Oswald, parafessional; and Alicia White, paraprofessional. Carolyn Peters, high school secretary, is not pictured.