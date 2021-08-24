The Rock Port R-II School Board of Education held a tax rate hearing and regular meeting August 12, 2021.

President Jeremy Davis called the tax rate hearing to order at 7:00 p.m. in the board room. Others in attendance were Joanna Burke, Reven Herron, Dan Lucas, Jared Meyerkorth, and Afton Schomburg. Member Regan Griffin was present via Zoom. Also present were Elementary Principal Steve Waigand, High School Principal Donnie Parsons, Superintendent Ethan Sickels, and Board Secretary Debbie Young.

The agenda was adopted, and Mr. Sickels reviewed the 2021 – 2022 budget information. He presented information from L.J. Hart, the district bond counsel, regarding their recommendation to schedule a pre-payment of $185,000 on the 2017 General Obligation Bonds for March 2022 which, when combined with the previously approved pre-payment of $150,000, will save the district approximately $27,120 in future interest payments. He indicated the 2021 – 2022 total tax levy is calculated to be $4.9202, which is unchanged from the prior year. He stated this includes $0.8933 for the debt service levy. There was no public comment regarding the proposed tax rate. Following a brief discussion action was taken to approve the 2021 – 2022 budget, to approve the resolution authorizing the $185,000 bond pre-payment, and to approve setting the tax rate for 2021 – 2022 at $4.9202. The tax rate hearing was adjourned.

President Davis called the regular meeting to order at 8:00 p.m. Others in attendance were Joanna Burke, Reven Herron, Dan Lucas, Jared Meyerkorth, and Afton Schomburg. Member Regan Griffin was present via Zoom. Also present were Elementary Principal Steve Waigand, High School Principal Donnie Parsons, Superintendent Ethan Sickels, and Board Secretary Debbie Young.

The agenda was adopted and the minutes of the regular meeting of July 15, 2021, were approved. Mr. Sickels reviewed the financial information for the month ending July 2021. The July final check register, the August check register to date and the activity account checks were approved. During communications, Mr. Sickels read a thank you note from Kelli and Hunter Holstine and the audit engagement letter from Marsh, Espey & Merrill, P.C. was reviewed.

Mr. Waigand reported on elementary registration and anticipated enrollment for K-6 of 180 students. He reported on the staff changes in the elementary building. New elementary staff includes Mrs. Kendall Carpenter, second grade; Mrs. Brittany Paris, paraprofessional; Mrs. Mikaela Sons, special education; and Ms. Jennifer Welch, in-house substitute teacher. Mrs. Tricia Crawford is transitioning to a new role (SPED), and the school welcomes back Mrs. Molly Spiegel, STARS. He extended a special thank you to the school’s summer maintenance crew: Georgia, Trejan, Bracton, and Mark. The hallways, classrooms, and offices look great and ready to welcome students back on August 25. Mr. Waigand reported on the building/classroom improvements – Promethean boards installed, new interior doors installed, two slides on playground replaced, new sidewalk from the building to the playground basketball courts, trim painted on south wing doors, new toilets and flooring installed in restrooms, trim on overhang outside elementary entrance painted, and Really Great Reading phonics curriculum purchased. The 2021-22 Reading Plan has been updated to reflect NWEA benchmarks and assessment results from spring 2021. Staff in-service days (topics include): intruder training, curriculum work, continuation on development of K-12 expectations for P.R.I.D.E. (Positivity, Respect & Responsibility, Integrity, Determination, Excellence), building staff meetings, and prep time for Meet Your Teacher night. Several upcoming dates were noted along with staff professional development. Changes to the elementary student handbook and the elementary schedule were reviewed.

Mr. Parsons reported preliminary enrollment numbers for the junior high/high school at 147. New staff includes: Mrs. Carrie Driskell, 7-9 Math; Mr. Dalton Jones, 7-8 Social Studies; and Ms. Maddy McPhillips, 7-12 Paraprofessional. He noted the custodial staff deserves a huge shout out for getting the school looking spectacular over the summer. He reviewed MSHSAA sports and activity updates as well as several upcoming dates. Changes to the RPHS student handbook and the preliminary junior high/high school schedule were reviewed.

Mr. Sickels stated the monthly program evaluation report is on budget and enrollment. He reviewed the updates to the program evaluation timeline being implemented this year. Mr. Sickels updated the board on the greenhouse grant that was presented last month, and reviewed the COVID protocols for the start of the school year and the recommendations from the Atchison County Health Department. There were no board reports.

The board proceeded to address several items of new business. Action was taken to approve the DESE Annual Secretary of the Board Report, to adopt the Special Education Local Compliance Plan, to adopt the Rock Port R-II Reading Plan, and to approve the DESE District Contact Personnel list. Mr. Sickels stated the 2021 – 2022 tuition rates needed to be established and recommended using the state adequacy target. Following a brief discussion action taken to approve $6,275 as the out-of-district tuition rate for the 2021 – 2022 school year. Action was taken to approve the Upward Bound transportation contract with Northwest Missouri State University and to re-adopt Board Policy BBFA: Board Member Conflict of Interest and Financial Disclosure. Following a brief discussion of future business items, the meeting was adjourned.