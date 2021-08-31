The number of COVID-19 deaths in Atchison County rose to 15 last week. “We are saddened to report a COVID-related death of a female in her sixties, said Julie Livengood, Atchison County Health Department Administrator. “Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

The health department reported 17 cases from August 23 – 30, 2021. They included:

1 male – age 0-9

2 males, 1 female – ages 20-29

2 males – ages 30-39

2 males, 1 female – ages 50-59

2 females, 5 males – ages 60-69

1 male – age 70-79

As of August 30, there have been 577 total cases, with 19 active cases. There are no active COVID-19 hospitalizations in our local hospital. The current 7-day testing positivity rate is 7.35%.

COVID-19 TESTING

Atchison County Health Department continues to have BinaxNOW test kits and are available for testing by appointment Monday through Thursday. Starting September 1, 2021, designated hours will be available for testing: Monday – Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Call 660-736-4121 to make an appointment. Testing is done car-side. Those who live, work, or go to school in Atchison County will take precedence.

Community Hospital-Fairfax offers COVID testing Monday – Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Call 660-686-2211 to register.

Missouri Department of Health has free at-home test kits that can be ordered online. Visit https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/community-test.php#self-collection for more information..

VACCINE UPDATES

Third Doses For Immunocompromised

If the below information applies to you, call Atchison County Health Department, 660-736-4121, for an appointment.

According to the CDC, moderately to severely immunocompromised people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least four weeks after their second dose. This includes people who have:

• Been receiving active treatment for cancer

• Received an organ transplant

• Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years

• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency

• Advanced or untreated HIV infection

• Active treatment drugs that may suppress your immune response

Individuals who do not meet the criteria for “moderately to severely immunocompromised” do not need a third dose at this time.

Additional information regarding this guidance can be found on the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html

State Ranking

Atchison County has continued to rank in the top 10 since the state started tracking. Atchison County is ranked ninth in the state with 42.4% of residents completing vaccinations and ranked ninth in the state with 47% of residents receiving at least one COVID vaccine dose. In total, 4,120 doses have been given in Atchison County. For details see: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/data/.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Atchison County Health Department has all three vaccines available: Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer. COVID-19 vaccines are free. Walk-ins are welcome. Pfizer is the vaccine available for those ages 12 years of age and older. Anyone age 12-17 will need an adult present during the vaccination. To find a COVID-19 vaccine near you, go to www.vaccines.gov and type in your zip code. You can also narrow the search down by type of vaccine and search radius.

If any businesses have employees interested in the COVID vaccine, Atchison County Health Department will come to you. Call 660-736-4121.

If you know of any home-bound individuals needing a COVID-19 vaccination, call 660-736-4121.

MO VIP

MO VIP is Missouri’s vaccine incentive program – rewarding those who have already chosen or will choose to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services has partnered with the Missouri Lottery to draw 180 winners who will win either $10,000 cash or $10,000 towards an education savings account in five random drawings. In total, the state will award 900 individuals throughout the incentive program.

A direct link to the registration form can be found at: https://movaccineincentive.azurewebsites.net/

Those without internet access should call the COVID hotline at 877-435-8411 to provide your information and verbal consent.

COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY

8-30-21

FATALITIES 15

ACTIVE CASES 19

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 543

TOTAL CASES 577

MALE 268

FEMALE 309

UNDER 20 YEARS 75

21-29 YEARS 55

30-39 YEARS 68

40-49 YEARS 73

50-59 YEARS 83

60-69 YEARS 107

70-79 YEARS 79

80+ YEARS 37