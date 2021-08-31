Old Fashioned Saturday Night will be September 18. At this time, Little Tuggers Tractor Pull and Duncan’s Carriage Rides are set up to come. The festivities will start at 5:00 p.m. with The Star Spangled Banner. Registration for the tractor pull will begin at 6:00 p.m. and the pull will start at 6:30 p.m.

If you would like to have a booth this year please let Betty Stoner know. Contact her at 660-787-0531 or text the same number for a registration form. The registration form is also available on the Rock Port Chamber Facebook page as well. The registration fee can be paid the night of the event. The fee for a booth is $10.00. If you want the same spot as you have had before please let Betty know so she can reserve it for you. The spots will be done on a first come basis. All registration forms will need to be turned in by September 7 in order to get the map made up and turned in to the Atchison County Mail.

Betty asks everyone to get their thinking caps on as to what you want to do. Hopefully it will be a successful night.

If you would like to see something different this year let Betty know and maybe (with your help) she can make that possible.