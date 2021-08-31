September 6, 1946

• Boys will be boys, even when they get to be 50 or more. So the old-timers of Fairfax and Rock Port played a baseball game Friday. Rock Port squeezed out a victory of 6 to 5 in the 5-inning event. Luckily, no one knocked a home-run, which would have necessitated running the entire circuit and might have been fatal.

• H.H. “Skipper” Cribbs, who is confined to his apartment on doctor’s orders, had a pleasant surprise last Friday when a dozen Boy Scouts and Boy Scout committee members visited him, bringing with them a fried chicken dinner. The party was in honor of Skipper’s 70th birthday anniversary, which was on September 1.

• Atchison County’s rural teachers met in Rock Port last Saturday for their annual fall plan meeting. Supt. L. Blanche Templeton gave out supplies and literature and the year’s program was discussed. Several rural schools still lack teachers and opening hinges on their success in getting a teacher.

September 2, 1971

• Approximately 500 people attended the open house at the newly constructed Blue Jay Bowl on South Main Street Sunday. All of the leagues are complete except one.

• A one-vehicle accident a half mile south of Tarkio on Hwy. 136 resulted in the spillage of 1,400 bushels of oats. The driver was treated at Community Hospital in Fairfax and released and a summons was issued to him for careless and imprudent driving.

• Mrs. Gary LaMaster is the new manager of the Sale Barn Cafe. Roger Brookshier, former operator, will be working for a restaurant chain in St. Joseph.

• Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Stites sold their hardware business to John Phelps, who took possession September 1. The Stites have been in business in Rock Port for 35 years. Phelps will continue the business under the name of Phelps Hardware.

August 29, 1996

• The class of 2010 began their first day of school at Rock Port this past week. Mrs. Stacy Hughes welcomed 13 new students and Mrs. Marty Farley welcomed 14. This is a slightly smaller class than last year.

• The Rock Port firemen held their annual water fight August 25 on Main Street. Twenty firemen from Craig, Watson, Burlington Junction, and Rock Port participated. First place went to Steve Davis of Rock Port. Second place went to Tim Taylor of Rock Port. Third place went to Mike Lightner of Burlington Junction. Eight women competed this year with Debbie Roland of Craig placing first, Becky Broermann of Rock Port placing second and Ellie Payton of Craig placing third.

• Rebecca King, granddaughter of Geneva King of Rock Port, recently placed second in the junior division of the World Horseshoe Tournament in Gillette, Wyoming. She finished with only one loss and a ringer percentage of 49.88.