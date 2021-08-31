The 12th annual T.M. Wharton Blue Jay Classic Golf Tournament will be held Sunday, September 5, 2021, at the Rock Port Golf & Country Club. Tee-off is at 10:00 a.m. This annual event is held to have a lot of fun and support Blue Jay athletics. Breakfast and lunch will be provided by the Rock Port Dance Team for a free will donation.

The format will be a four-person scramble with two buy-up holes and team mulligans. Each team must have at least one current student or Rock Port alum. The cost of the event is $200 per team, and an additional $10 per person for mulligans and buy-ups.

To register, e-mail Ross Hastert at Rhastert@cbtmo.com or Okema Hale at O.hale@oswaldcrow.com by September 1. All proceeds will go to support Rock Port athletics.