Tarkio College Alumni will celebrate Homecoming Weekend 2021 September 17 – 19. Honor classes will be 1950-51, 1955-56, 1960-61, 1965-66, 1970-71, 1975-76, 1980-81, 1985-86, and 1990-91. The schedule of alumni events is as follows:

Friday, September 17

A golf tournament will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Tarkio Golf Course. There is a $20 fee.

A work lunch will be held at 12:00 noon at Rankin Hall. The cost for lunch is $6.

A board meeting will be held at 4:00 p.m. at Rankin Hall.

“Meet and Greet” will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Thompson Hall.

Saturday, September 18

Breakfast will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Thompson Hall. The cost for breakfast is $10.

Lunch will be served at 12:00 noon at Thompson Hall. There is a $22 fee.

Entertainment will begin at 2:00 p.m. at Rankin Hall.

Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. at Thompson Hall. The cost of dinner is $25.

The Alumni Honors/Meeting of the Corporation will be held at 8:00 p.m. at Rankin Hall.

The public is invited to a fireworks display on the Rankin lawn. It will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 19

Choir rehearsal will be held at 8:30 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church.

Church services will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church.

Lunch will be held at noon at Thompson Hall. There is a $20 fee.

Reservations and payments can be sent to: TCAA, P.O. Box 111, Tarkio, MO 64491 by September 1, 2021.